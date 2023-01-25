BUNKER JOBS: Prosmar Bunkering Seeks Senior Sales Executive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Prosmar Bunkering

ZeroNorth subsidiary and digital marine fuels platform Prosmar Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior sales executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for tech- and data-oriented candidates with experience in the bunker or shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:

Conduct sales activities including prospecting and developing opportunities in large/strategic accounts

Ensure pipeline accuracy based on evidence and not hope

Unearth new sales opportunities through networking and turn them into long-term partnerships

Ensure the successful rollout and adoption of Prosmar products through strong account management activities

Contribute to root cause analysis on wins/losses and communicate lessons learned across different teams

Provide professional after-sales support to maximize customer loyalty

Contribute to documenting improvements in our sales handbook

Be the voice of our customers by contributing to product ideas

Expand knowledge of the industry as well as the competitive posture of the company

