Singapore: Vopak, Air Liquide to Develop Infrastructure for Ammonia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vopak: storage and distribution. FIle Image / Pixabay.

An agreement between Dutch storage operator Vopak and energy services firm Air Liquide will lend a boost to the infrastructure for alternative fuels in Singapore.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together developing and operating infrastructre for ammonia import, cracking and hydrogen distribution in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub, Vopak said in a statement.

"As Singapore gears up for receiving and handling ammonia for power generation and bunkering, cracking of ammonia into hydrogen presents an additional application to help the industry shift to lower carbon feedstock, said the president of Vopak Singapore, Rob Boudestijn.

"We are excited about collaborating with Air Liquide to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of industrial ammonia cracking in Singapore."

Areas covered by the agreement include developing low carbon ammonia supply chains in Singapore, including the potential development of ammonia cracking facilities, associated ammonia storage and handling infrastructure at Vopak's Banyan terminal, according to the statement.