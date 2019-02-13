Singapore: Falling High Sulfur Sales Drag on Monthly Sales

Singapore sunset. File image/Pixabay

Falling sales of the main bunker fuel grade of 380 CST in January have lopped 400,000 mt off the monthly total compared to a year ago, monthly sales data published by the Maritime and Port Authority has shown.

The data records a total January figure of 4,199,400 mt for Singapore compared to 4.6 million mt sold in the port in the same month last year.

This follows the pattern established in the annual figures. In 2017, the total volume of 380 CST sold in the port was 37.8 million mt. Last year, that figure dropped by 2 million to 35.7 million mt.

From next year, the global fleet must use bunker fuel capped at 0.5% sulfur or have the necessary abatement equipment installed onboard.