Singapore and India Seal Pact on Green Shipping Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership seeks to enhance the utilisation of alternative marine fuels by leveraging the expertise of both countries. Image Credit: @narendramodi/X

Singapore and India have signed an MoU to establish the Singapore-India green shipping and digital corridor, aimed at advancing maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation.

The MoU was exchanged in New Delhi on Thursday during Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's official visit to India, which the leaders of both nations witnessed, the MPA stated on its website on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Singapore and India will collaborate with industry partners to develop infrastructure and technologies that facilitate the adoption of zero- or near-zero-emission marine fuels.

The collaboration also includes digital information exchange and joint research on emerging green maritime solutions.

The partnership aims to leverage India's renewable energy capacity and industrial base to support the production and export of alternative marine fuels, while Singapore's role as a global hub port and bunkering centre positions it to facilitate their uptake.

The initiative seeks to strengthen both countries' contributions to global maritime decarbonisation efforts.