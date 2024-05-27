Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Conventional and New Fuels Bunker Trader Asia
Monday May 27, 2024
About the job
- Bachelor Degree in Sales & Marketing/Business/Engineering
- 10+ years of professional experience in commodity trading, marine fuels, or similar environment
- Knowledge of trading, hedging, trading operations, with an energy background
- LNG and renewables markets knowledge would be beneficial, but not a requirement
- Self-driven, commercial attitude, rigorous
- Strong relationship and account management skills
- Ability to thrive with high-paced environment and workload, including regular travels
- Able to work comfortably across a multitude of cultures
- Strong command of verbal and written English is mandatory
- Salary offered would commensurate with experience
Sales, trading, and operations for Asia Pacific region:
- Responsible for the daily trading and hedging of conventional (and any new fuels exposure) within assigned regions and portfolio (24/7)
- Ensure the development of market expertise and understanding of price exposure (including accompanying derivatives) of all new fuels (eg Methanol, ammonia, etc) to optimize P&L generated
- Maintain high responsiveness and proactivity regarding enquiriesand term tenders
- Prepare tailor-made solutions build-up to facilitate clients' needs
- Contract management by closely following up our obligations and options to exercise in existing and beyond contracts
- Assist reporting manager in the full works of new fuels development, as well as reporting to key stakeholders
Prospection, development, follow-up:
- "On-the-ground" presence/ attitude to develop new markets/clients/ areas (together with e.g. Technical division, TGP, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Singapore BD team, European traders, and Strategy teams)
- Energetically develop new supply solutions and prospect new clients for biofuels and other products supporting the energy transition
- Actively meet up with customers, suppliers, MPA and other market players, to establish our market presence and stay at the frontier of new developments
Collaboration, planning, communications, and reporting:
- Close cooperation with the Strategy team in Paris to develop new solutions, and LNG Business Development team in Singapore and Paris to coordinate opportunities
- Establish relationships with relevant internal entities (esp. Technical division) & external parties on product supply
- Close cooperation with operations team on matters related to claims, physical deliveries, and pricing impacts
- Conduct reporting and knowledge-sharing with the team (and cross- geography with TEMF Geneva) and management (e.g. daily report, analysis and market meetings, through PowerPoints etc.)
HSE:
- Report anomalies, near misses, share best practices and provide feedback on HSE findings