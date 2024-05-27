BUNKER JOBS: Conventional and New Fuels Bunker Trader Asia

1 Maersk Calls on Europe to Ban Fossil Fuelled Ships But says mandating an end-date for fossil fuel only ships should ideally be global in nature.

2 Dan-Bunkering to Shift Stamford Office to New York The company believes the greater affordability in Kings Point will help it to maintain a diverse workforce, Dan-Bunkering's Jordan Felber tells Ship & Bunker.

3 Ahti Pool: Alternative Fuels Will Surpass Traditional Bunkers by 2040 Ahti CEO Risto-Juhani Kariranta discusses how the bunkering market is likely to change in response to the arrival of FuelEU Maritime's incentives for low-carbon fuels.

4 Sekavin Trading Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Cyprus The new hire had previously served as a bunker and lubricant trader for Monjasa in Cyprus.