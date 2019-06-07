Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

Bulk carrier arrested. File Image / Pixabay

Bulk carrier MJ Bulker has been arrested in Singapore, according to the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore.

The Handymax was detained on Wednesday June 5 following action by local law firm Incisive Law LLC.

The 1995-built, 45,300 dwt vessel has a market value of $3.68 million and is connected to shipping interests in Lebanon, according to VesselsValue.com.

The reason for the detention is currently unclear but such action is typical in cases of dispute over payments for goods and services.