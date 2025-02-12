Port of Ceuta Mandates Mass Flow Meters for Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel deliveries by barge at Ceuta will need to use MFMs from this month onwards. Image Credit: Port of Ceuta

The authorities at the Port of Ceuta have mandated the use of mass flow meters (MFMs) for bunker supply in their port.

Marine fuel deliveries by barge at Ceuta will need to use MFMs from this month onwards, the port authority said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The rule will require the systems to be calibrated and certified to the ISO 22192 standard.

The port authority expects the new rules to minimise quantity disputes between suppliers and shipowners, as well as reducing waiting times and increasing productivity.

"This milestone represents a significant progress in our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency," the port authority said.

"By adopting MFM technology, we are reinforcing our position as a leading Mediterranean port and ensuring a high-quality, transparent service for all our clients."

Singapore has mandated the use of MFMs since 2017, while Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges are set to require the same from next year. Fujairah's authorities have also said they will consider imposing a similar mandate.

MFMs are a more accurate means of measuring bunker deliveries.

Traditional tank soundings taken with a measuring tape are vulnerable to both accidental and deliberate misreporting of delivered volumes. The 'cappuccino bunkers' effect, where air bubbles in the oil give the impression of more fuel having been delivered than was actually the case, has been a longstanding problem in the industry, and one that can be eliminated by the use of MFMs.