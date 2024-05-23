Wartsila to Supply Electrical Power Systems on two Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deutschland, one of the two ferries to be be converted to electrical propulsion. Image Credit / Wartsila, Scandlines.

Marine engine builder Wartsila is to supply the electrical systems for two ferries that will largely run on electrical power after the work has been completed.

The project will see the ferries' engines replaced by a shore-charging system with significant energy storage, the compnay said.

Following the conversion, around 80% of the ships' power will come from electricity. The two roll on/ roll off ferries are operated by Scandlines and ply routes between Denmark and Germany.

Ships moving between two fixed points such as ferries are seen as prime candidates for electrification.

Docking at one point gives the ship enough time to recharge before making the return journey.