Glander Teams Up With Cepsa for Algeciras B100 Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies recently arranged the supply of a B100 HVO product to a seismic survey vessel at Algeciras. Image Credit: Cepsa

Glander International Bunkering and Spanish energy producer Cepsa have jointly arranged the delivery of a B100 bunker fuel at Algeciras.

The two companies recently arranged the supply of a B100 HVO product to a seismic survey vessel at Algeciras, Glander said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"Although the seismic research vessel is not subject to EU ETS, the biofuel supply was a pre-emptive part of its decarbonization strategy, the company said in the statement.

"The delivery was also ISCC certified, aligning with Glander International Bunkering's emphasis on sustainability and traceability standards."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.