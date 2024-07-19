EMSA to Monitor Sulfur Emissions by Drone Around Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The drone will monitor ships' exhaust plumes around Barcelona over the summer. Image Credit: EMSA

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) is set to deploy a drone around Barcelona to monitor ships' sulfur emissions.

The drone will monitor ships' exhaust plumes around Barcelona over the summer, EMSA said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"Data from the RPAS is fed into the THETIS-EU platform, managed by EMSA, which records and exchanges the results of individual compliance verifications performed by Member States under the Sulphur Directive," the authority said.

"This can trigger follow-up inspections of individual vessels.

"As well as emissions monitoring, the RPAS can help port authorities to detect issues like oil spills and floating debris in the port's internal waters, anchorage area and North and South access channels."