Belgian Ports Face Potential Disruptions Amid National Strike

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering and port operations could be disrupted due to the national strike today. File Image / Pixabay

A 24-hour national strike taking place on Tuesday, in protest against proposed pension reforms, is expected to disrupt operations at major Belgian ports, including Antwerp and Zeebrugge.

The action is part of a broader National Day of Action led by multiple unions across sectors, including public transport, healthcare and port services.

In the maritime sector, unions representing the Maritime and Coastal Services Agency (MDK) and Port of Antwerp-Bruges employees have joined the protest.

"The trade unions at MDK have issued an indefinite general strike notice starting May 20," shipping agency Inchcape Shipping Services said in an advisory issued on May 16.

"Pilots will have the freedom to strike at their own discretion."

While full details of today's impact are still unfolding, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges authority said that yesterday, vessel movements continued with slight delays. Pilotage and vessel guidance were fully operational, but towing services were limited to about 70% capacity.

Meanwhile, the barge lock to the Bruges ring canal is expected to remain blocked until 06:00 local time on May 21.

Bunkering operations in Antwerp-Bruges may also face potential delays depending on how services evolve throughout the day.