Stockholm and Turku Set Course for Green Shipping Corridor by 2035

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Viking Line, the Port of Turku, and the Ports of Stockholm seek to develop a green shipping corridor by 2035. Image Credit: Ports of Stockholm

Following a year of collaboration, Viking Line, the Port of Turku, and the Ports of Stockholm have developed a comprehensive plan to move forward with the green shipping corridor between Sweden’s Stockholm and Finland’s Turku.

On February 6, marking the project's anniversary, Viking Line, the Port of Turku, and the Ports of Stockholm hosted an open seminar in Finland’s Turku, joined by numerous stakeholders, the Ports of Stockholm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The event focused on sharing results, experiences, challenges and opportunities in their joint effort to establish a green maritime corridor between Stockholm and Turku by 2035.

Over the past year, Viking Line, the Port of Turku, and the Ports of Stockholm have established key goals and actions to reduce shipping emissions, developing a clear project plan.

Viking Line is exploring battery installations on Viking Grace and Viking Glory, the installation of systems to reduce the ship’s hull resistance and improve fuel efficiency.

The Port of Turku is piloting an onshore power supply, aiming for zero emissions from Viking Line vessels at berth, incentivizing green port operations and bunkering, and integrating sustainable transport.

The Ports of Stockholm share similar goals, including zero emissions at the quay and providing green fuel bunkering options.

“Our most significant investment so far is to offer all our passengers and freight customers biofuel for transport between Stockholm and Turku, reducing emissions for their journeys by 90%,” Jan Hanses, CEO at Viking Line, said.