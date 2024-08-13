BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Head of Bunker Trading in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is described as leading an international team of more than 40 traders. Image Credit: Redstone Search Group

A marine fuel trading company is seeking to hire a head of bunker trading in Dubai.

Recruitment firm Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The role is described as leading an international team of more than 40 traders.

The company is looking for candidates with extensive experience in a senior trading role in the bunker industry, and preferably with the possibility of bringing a team of experienced traders to join the company.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Direct and manage global sales (40+ traders) operations, establishing goals and strategies to maximize revenue.

Create and execute a comprehensive commercial strategy in line with the company's business objectives.

Cultivate and sustain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and industry stakeholders.

Lead, mentor, and build a high-performing commercial team to achieve strategic company goals.

Enhance profitability and ensure 30% year-on-year growth in trading activities.

