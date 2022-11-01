BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Commercial Operator in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role would preferably be based in the company's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a barge operator / commercial operator.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or oil and gas, fluent English and a relevant education, a company representative said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The role would preferably be based in Rotterdam.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Optimize, plan and control movements on barges / vessels

Controlling stock movements on barges (organize planning), reporting to customs and other relevant authorities, perform deliveries to receiving vessels

Internal discussion with stakeholders: vessel operators, traders, finance, legal team in order to plan efficiently and cost-effectively

External discussion with stakeholders: agents, surveyors, barge companies, terminals, customs, suppliers etc

