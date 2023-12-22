BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Innovation Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Aarhus office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire an innovation manager in Aarhus.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in business, innovation management or technology, and proven experience in concept generation and innovation leadership, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Drive innovation concepts / projects through innovation pipeline together with customers and other external stakeholders

Assess the feasibility, viability, and alignment of proposed concepts with the Bunker Holding digital lighthouse.

Validate or disprove key hypotheses and uncertainties around customer needs, and design solutions to fulfil unmet needs

Foster a culture of creativity within the organization, where fresh, innovative ideas are continually nurtured and developed.

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to create tailored digital solutions for

Explore innovative growth channels such as partnerships with maritime startups, industry events, and virtual networking opportunities

Conduct regular market research and scanning to stay informed about pricing trends and competitive positioning within the digital maritime space

