Virtual Bunkering a Winner in Clean Maritime Competition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Virtual bunkering: research. File Image / Pixabay.



Marine technology aiming to facilitate the green transformation of UK ports has secured £33 million ($42m) under the government's UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions programme.

Among the technologies attracting financial support in the fourth round of Clean Marine Demonstration Competition are virtual bunkering for electric vessels and the integration of green hydrogen shore power with water reuse.

Virtual bunkering is part on an ongoing feasibility study to deliver a vessel-to-grid demonstration project that will show how batteries on electric vessels can be utilised when not in use for propulsion to deliver energy storage and flexibility services to harbours, ports and the grid, according to a project description.

"The enabling infrastructure has the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions on a system and at site level," it said.

Companies involved in the project include Aqua Superpower and EDF Energy R&D UK Centre.