Repsol Supplies Mass-Balanced Bio-LNG to Brittany Ferries in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm supplied 78 mt of bio-LNG at Repsol’s LNG bunkering terminal in the port of Bilbao. Image Credit: Repsol

Spanish energy firm Repsol has supplied mass-balanced bio-LNG to Brittany Ferries' ship from a regasification plant in Bilbao, Spain.

A total of 78 mt of bio-LNG was supplied to ferry Salamanca, making it the first supplier in Spain to offer the fuel from biomethane injected into the grid under the ISCC scheme, Repsol said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Mass balancing allows the green credentials of a biomass-based product injected into the grid in one location to be allocated to a fossil-based product taken out elsewhere.

Much of the bio-LNG and green methanol currently supplied as marine fuel uses this approach.

The bio-LNG was loaded onto the truck at the Bahía de Bizkaia Gas (BBG) regasification plant before being transported to Repsol's terminal for supply to the ship.

"This supply represents a decisive step towards a more decarbonised energy model and demonstrates Repsol's technical solvency and leadership in the supply of biofuels, contributing to accelerating the decarbonization of maritime transport through Repsol's LNG Bunker facilities in Northern Spain and other regasification plants," Carlos Martín, LNG bunker trader at Repsol, said.