Wartsila Retrofit for Ferry in Sensitive Sea Area

Ropax ferry Munsterland. Image credit/Ems, Peter Andryszak

Finnish marine engineering firm Wartsila is to retrofit a ferry operating in ecologically sensitive waters in the North Sea, the company has said.

Ropax vessel Munsterland plies the Wadden Sea, a Unesco-listed, world heritage site and an important area for breeding and migrating birds.

The work will see the ship switch to liquified natural gas as marine fuel with the company's LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system. In addition, it will have two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel generating sets installed.

Work is schedule to start in a year's time. The ship is operated by AG Ems.