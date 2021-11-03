BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Traders in Limassol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hires will join Island Oil's office in Limassol. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Island Oil is seeking to hire two traders in Limassol.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as a bunker trader, with good English and preferably other languages, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following scope of duties for the role:

Collaborates with a core group of traders to develop and manage bunker/physical supply and trade transactions for a significant portfolio of clientele

Develops strategy and serves as the company’s primary point of contact to the oil fuel market

Develops market research tools and updates his/her knowledge of industry regulations

Has a fundamental understanding of oil markets and adheres to company procedures

The deadline for applications is November 11. For more information, click here.