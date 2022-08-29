Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion (WASP) Conference to be Held at SMM

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Event to be held on September 7 at SMM in Hamburg. Image Credit: WASP

The EU funded WASP (Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion) project has announced it will hold its annual open conference on wind propulsion on September 7 at SMM in Hamburg.

"This an open event with no fee and please arrive early to claim one of the 80 seats ( Note: you only require to pay the nominal, standard SMM entry fee)," the WASP project explained in a post on LinkedIn.

Despite having been almost completely dismissed for most of the modern era of commercial shipping, in recent years wind propulsion systems have gained serious interest and momentum thanks to an industry-wide need to curb emissions.

As part of Europe's efforts in the modern wind propulsion space, the WASP project was launched in 2019 with €5.4 million ($6 million at the time, $5.4 million today) of funding from the Interreg North Sea Europe programme, part of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

To learn more about the WASP event next month visit: https://www.linkedin.com/events/waspconference-smmhamburg20226968910588018089985/about/