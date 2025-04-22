BUNKER JOBS: Brokerage Fast & Ready SL Seeks Bunker Broker in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with sales experience, particularly in maritime or fuels. Image Credit: Fast & Ready SL

Spanish brokerage Fast & Ready SL is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Madrid.

The company is looking for candidates with sales experience, particularly in maritime or fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

"As a Bunker Broker at Fast & Ready SL, you will be responsible for negotiating and managing marine fuel supplies for clients in ports throughout Spain," the company said in the advertisement.

The advertisement lists the following requirements for the role:

Expertise in negotiation and sales, especially in the maritime or fuel sector.

Ability to manage commercial relationships and communicate effectively with different stakeholders.

Knowledge of the marine fuel market and the dynamics of the maritime sector.

Additional skills such as analytical skills, problem-solving abilities, and a proactive mindset will be highly valued.

For more information, click here.