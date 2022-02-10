Sweden's Furetank Secures Bio-LNG Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Furetank has already made significant investments in LNG bunkering. Image Credit: Furetank

Swedish shipping company Furetank is set to support the development of a new bio-LNG plant, securing supply of the alternative bunker fuel for its ships.

Furetank has signed a letter of intent with Eskilstuna Biogas committing to buying at least 75% of the output of a new 5,000 mt/year bio-LNG plant for ten years, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The gas will be sourced from manure and food waste.

Production is planned to start from the fourth quarter of 2023.

"It feels fantastic to access liquefied biogas in Sweden," Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank, said in the statement.

"With LBG produced in the right way, we can run our vessels completely without emitting CO2 or harmful particles.

"This is a strategic move.

"We developed the new efficient vessels, chose gas as a fuel and offset remaining emissions.

"Now we move on to securing our own supply of LBG."