Antwerp-Bruges Port Warns of Possible Impact from Protests this Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port has urged companies to stay vigilant as Code Rouge plans demonstrations across Europe, including Belgium, later this week. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges has warned of potential disruptions between October 10-12 due to protests planned by the civil disobedience group Code Rouge.

The port authority has urged companies operating within the port area to take preventive measures, it said an advisory issued last week.

Code Rouge is planning demonstrations across several European countries, including Belgium.

Specific protest sites have not been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether port operations - including bunkering - could be affected.

"In the context of the announced protest actions by Code Rouge, we call on all port companies to exercise increased vigilance and take preventive measures, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges said.

"Police and security services are closely monitoring the situation and will dynamically scale up their presence where necessary."

According to the Code Rouge website, the group's protests are directed against logistics support to Israel's actions in Gaza.

"The Port of Antwerp facilitates the flow of military components, fuel, and materials for Israel," it said.