Peninsula Supplies Hapag-Lloyd Boxship With Biofuel Blend in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its chemical tanker the Aalborg for the delivery. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has supplied a container ship with a biofuel bunker blend at Barcelona.

The company recently bunkered Hapag-Lloyd's 88,500 GT ship the Yantian Express with 2,200 mt of a B30-VLSFO blend at Barcelona, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The biofuel component was an ISCC EU-certified biodiesel derived from used cooking oil, and the company used its chemical tanker the Aalborg for the delivery.

"We are proud to be offering a mix of conventional and alternative fuel solutions in the Port of Barcelona," Victor Morales, chief commercial officer at Peninsula, said in the statement.

"We have recently seen good demand for biofuels, and are delighted to supply Hapag-Lloyd, who are taking positive action to reduce their GHG emissions.

"Peninsula is providing a broad range of solutions, as we partner with forward-thinking shipping companies, like Hapag-Lloyd, on the road to net zero."