Iranian Port Explosion Shifts Vessel Traffic to Nearby Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cause of the blast is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. File Image / Pixabay

An explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port to the west of Bandar Abbas, Iran's largest and most vital shipping hub, has forced a complete halt of operations, resulting in significant disruption to maritime traffic in the country.

The blast has led to the immediate rerouting of vessels to Bahonar Port and Asaluyeh Port, both located in the Bandar Abbas region.

A local source told Ship & Bunker that no port operations are currently taking place at Shahid Rajaee Port, and all operations have been transferred to nearby Bahonar Port and Asaluyeh Port.

The explosion occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port around 12 PM local time on Saturday, resulting in 40 deaths and 900 injuries.

The blast was reportedly triggered by an explosion in a fuel tanker, although the exact cause remains unclear, according to Tehran Times.