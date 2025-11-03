O Bunkering Appointed as Authorised Distributor for Shell Lubricants in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

O Bunkering also supplies bunker fuels to ships at Omani Ports. Image Credit: O Bunkering

Omani marine fuels firm O Bunkering has been appointed as the authorised distributor for Shell marine lubricants in Oman.

The partnership aims to enhance O Bunkering's marine services, expand lubrication solutions across Oman's ports, the firm said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"A milestone partnership that reinforces O Bunkering's position as a leading Omani marine services company and supports the national vision to develop this vital sector in alignment with Oman Vision 2040," it said.

O Bunkering also provides bunkering services at Omani ports, including Muscat and Sohar, supplying grades such as LSMGO.

Oman Vision 2040 is a national development plan aimed at promoting economic, social, and cultural diversification across the country from 2021 to 2040.