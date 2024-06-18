BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Lubricants Purchasing Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of lubricant purchasing experience. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a marine lubricants purchasing manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of lubricant purchasing experience, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

As a member of the Global Fuel Purchasing team, you hold full responsibility for overseeing our annual procurement of 20 million liters of lubricants, equating to a spend of $25 million

You maintain continuous direct communication with all pertinent stakeholders across the internal and external supply chain worldwide

Through the negotiation and execution of intricate multi-million-dollar lubricant contracts with our expanding supplier network, you ensure that our commercial, operational, and technical performance remains exceptional

Your role involves monitoring and analyzing global economic indicators and market trends to facilitate smooth, efficient, and cost-effective deliveries

You deliver regular, comprehensive reports on key economic indicators to management

Your contributions are instrumental in navigating the dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape of the shipping and energy sectors, particularly in their long-term transition to sustainable fuels and lubricants

For more information, click here.