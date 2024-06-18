EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Lubricants Purchasing Manager in Hamburg
Tuesday June 18, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of lubricant purchasing experience. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a marine lubricants purchasing manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of lubricant purchasing experience, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- As a member of the Global Fuel Purchasing team, you hold full responsibility for overseeing our annual procurement of 20 million liters of lubricants, equating to a spend of $25 million
- You maintain continuous direct communication with all pertinent stakeholders across the internal and external supply chain worldwide
- Through the negotiation and execution of intricate multi-million-dollar lubricant contracts with our expanding supplier network, you ensure that our commercial, operational, and technical performance remains exceptional
- Your role involves monitoring and analyzing global economic indicators and market trends to facilitate smooth, efficient, and cost-effective deliveries
- You deliver regular, comprehensive reports on key economic indicators to management
- Your contributions are instrumental in navigating the dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape of the shipping and energy sectors, particularly in their long-term transition to sustainable fuels and lubricants
