LNG is 'Product of Choice Today': Peninsula

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peninsula is considering expansion targets beyond the Strait of Gibraltar for its LNG bunkering business. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Peninsula sees LNG as today's 'product of choice' for shipping companies making early steps towards decarbonisation, but it is considering other alternative fuels as well.

Peninsula CEO John Bassodone commented on the company's moves in the alternative fuels space in an interview with news provider TradeWinds published on Friday. Earlier this year Peninsula set out plans to set up an LNG bunkering business, and last month the company announced a deal jointly to operate an LNG bunkering vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar with Spain's Enagas.

"We're looking at ammonia with other companies," TradeWinds cited Bassodone as saying.

"We're looking at lots of different things.

"But the product of choice today to transition is, we believe, LNG, especially for an important sector of the market."

Peninsula may consider using its LNG bunkering vessel to supply customers in the Canary Islands as well as in the Strait of Gibraltar, he said. Panama and Singapore may also be targets for expansion for separate operations in the future.

Last year's earnings made 2020 the 'best year ever' for Peninsula, TradeWinds cited Bassodone as saying. The company has not yet published annual results for last year.