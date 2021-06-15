New Launch Date for Wind-powered Ro-ro Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind-powered shipping. Image Credit / Neoline.

Sustainable shipping company Neoline is to stick with its original choice of shipbuilder for wind-powered cargo ships, the company has said.

However, a second tendering process in 2020 has meant that the shipping service has missed the 2021 start date.

The company now hopes that shipbuilder Neopolia Mobility will have the ship ready in time for 2024.

According to Neoline, it is developing "a responsible maritime transport offer based on the operation of ro-ro cargo ships with a main velic propulsion system".

This system can generate a 80-90% saving [on fuel] consumption and its associated emissions compared with a conventional ship of the same size.

Neopolia Mobility is part of the Neopolia network, a federation of regional firms that collaborate on innovative industrial projects.