Aurora Marine Fuels Hires Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Conor Kilgallon has joined the firm as a trader in London as of this month. Image Credit: Conor Kilgallon / LinkedIn

Bunker supplier Aurora Marine Fuels has hired a new trader in London.

Conor Kilgallon has joined the firm as a trader in London as of this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

Kilgallon was previously a bunker broker at FIS, and also BunkerEx before that.

Aurora Marine Fuels was founded in October 2019 with the aim of building a worldwide bunker trading company, in addition to servicing the bunker requirements of their parent company Borealis Maritime Ltd.

The company is based in London, and has additional offices in Athens, Dubai and Istanbul.

The firm is expecting further growth in 2025, the company representative said.