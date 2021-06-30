BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Bunker Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Malik Supply's Fredericia office. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its Fredericia office.

The company is looking for candidates with experience of international sales, it said in a job posting on its website.

"As an experienced professional in international sales you are familiar with B-to-B sales and have your own ambition and ideas of how to develop a client portfolio," the company said.

"You are comfortable in dealing with clients seeking your advise and assistance on complicated matters."

The posting lists the following motivations and qualifications for the role:

Experience from International sales

You have completed your upper secondary education (sales/marketing)

An interest in sales and negotiation

Computer proficient

Able to travel and work independently

Positive, proactive, responsible

The deadline for applications is August 23. For more information, click here.