Color Line Switches Two Ferries to Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Color Line burning biofuel bunkers. Image Credit: Color Line

Norway's Color Line AS has switched two of its ferries to burning biofuel bunkers.

The SuperSpeed 1 and SuperSpeed 2 ferries operate between The Hirtshals in Denmark and Larvik and Kristiansand in Norway.

The pair have been buring 100% biofuel bunkers (B100) for almost 1 month following a supply deal with Bunker One, reducing per-journey CO2 emissions by approximately 85% on average.

The bunkers are locally sourced and said to be FAME-grade/RED II-compliant B100 biofuel produced locally in Denmark from organic waste by Danish DAKA ecoMotion.

"We are delighted with the results from our collaboration with Bunker One, who has been a longstanding business partner to Color Line. We have drawn on their ability and technical expertise, and they have been instrumental in catering to our specific needs and thus ensuring a seamless and effective delivery," says Per Erik Olsen, EVP Marine & Technical in Color Line.

Interest in biofuel Bunkers has increased substantially in the post-IMO 2020 era as the industry looks to reduce its GHG emissions.

The alternative fuel is also expected to receive an additional boost following shipping's inclusion in EU-ETS rules that took effect from January 1, 2024, meaning that from this year all ships operating in European waters will have to pay fior their CO2 emissions.