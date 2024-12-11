World Fuel Services Hires Senior Supply Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dimitris Papantoniou has joined the company as a senior supply executive in Dubai as of this month. Image Credit: Dimitris Papantoniou / LinkedIn

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services has hired a new senior supply executive in Dubai.

Dimitris Papantoniou has joined the company as a senior supply executive in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Papantoniou previously worked as an APAC trader for hedging firm Global Risk Management in Dubai from April 2023 to September of this year.

He had earlier worked as a bunker purchaser for Glander International Bunkering from 2017 to 2023.

World Fuel Services is the world's second-largest marine fuels firm after Bunker Holding, with a total of 16.8 million mt of bunker sales last year.