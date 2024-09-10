BUNKER JOBS: Sing Fuels Seeks Junior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least three years of experience in bunker trading or a related role in shipping. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least three years of experience in bunker trading or a related role in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Business Development: Leverage your industry knowledge to identify new opportunities, build and expand our client base, and deepen relationships with existing clients. Your ability to navigate the marine industry will be critical in driving growth.

Market Analysis: Conduct in-depth market research and stay ahead of global marine fuel trends to provide strategic insights and recommendations to clients.

Trading & Brokering: Actively manage bunker trading activities, ensuring optimal rates for both the company and clients. You'll be responsible for executing trades with precision and managing the end-to-end trading process.

Contract Management: Draft, review, and negotiate contracts to safeguard the company's interests while ensuring client satisfaction.

Team Collaboration: Work closely with other traders, credit analysts, and operations teams to ensure seamless execution of trades and customer satisfaction.

Client Relationship Management: Utilize your industry connections to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders, both on the client and supplier sides.

Profit & Loss Management: Manage your own P&L, taking ownership of your trading performance and working towards achieving the company's financial targets.

Mentorship: Support and mentor junior traders, sharing your knowledge and helping them develop their skills in the bunker trading industry.

For more information, click here.