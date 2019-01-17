Hull-performance, Digitisation, & Slow Steaming Help ADNOC Slash Bunker Consumption

The Al Daffah Energy Efficiency Project has saved 325,000 mt of HFO. Image Credit: ADNOC

The marine and logistics subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) says it has slashed its bunker consumption by 23% across 27 vessels using a range of tools including hull-performance, digitisation, and slow steaming.

The Al Daffah Energy Efficiency Project is said to have saved the firm 325,000 metric tons of heavy fuel oil to date - around $130 million at today prices.

"As the owner and operator of 27 shipping vessels and a total fleet of 122 shipping and offshore vessels, the impact of the project has been significant, as bunkering costs represent one of the largest operating expenses for operators," the company said.

"The project heavily leveraged digitisation to improve energy performance, including to aid route planning, improve fuel monitoring and optimise engine speed. Upgrades – such as the installation of more efficient propellers and high-performance hull coating – improved vessel thrust. The company also took advantage of favorable market rates to charter an additional LNG vessel, ensuring that slow steaming could be adopted across the fleet, without affecting delivery schedules."