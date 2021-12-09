BUNKER JOBS: BunkerEx Seeks Broker in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join BunkerEx's office in London. Image Credit: BunkerEx

Marine fuels digitalisation firm BunkerEx is seeking to hire a broker for its London office.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and one other language, as well as some experience as a broker for any financial product, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

"You will be responsible for building strong relationships with customers, closing deals, onboarding new customers from our vast database of leads, expanding our supply network and promoting new technology features," the company said in the posting.

"As our new bunker broker you will be exposed to both long term strategic business challenges and daily customer interaction.

"As a key early employee you will make a meaningful contribution to the bottom line and the progression of the company as a whole."

For more information, click here.