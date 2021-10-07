Unifeeder Takes on Biofuel at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GoodFuels supplied Unifeeder's ship with a biofuel blend at Rotterdam. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Shipping firm Unifeeder has started a trial of biofuel bunkers, taking on its first stem at Rotterdam.

Biofuel supplier GoodFuels bunkered Unifeeder's vessel the Elbsummer with a blend of biofuel and MGO before the ship started a voyage to Helsinki, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Unifeeder is targeting 50% decarbonisation of its fleet by 2040.

"We are delighted by the results of this first bio-bunkering, which is in line with our long-term commitment towards the environment," Timm Niebergall, shortsea director at Unifeeder, said in the statement.

"Shortsea shipping already provides a greener alternative to inland transport, and GoodFuels' sustainable biofuel is a meaningful solution that allows us to reduce our emissions in an immediate, significant and measurable way."