EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Athens
Friday January 13, 2023
The role is based in Monjasa's Athens office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Athens.
The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education and experience in either shipping or sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
- Working on regional projects and ad hoc tasks related to the shipping and oil sectors
The deadline for applications is February 9. For more information, click here.