BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 13, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Athens.

The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant education and experience in either shipping or sales, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
  • Working on regional projects and ad hoc tasks related to the shipping and oil sectors

The deadline for applications is February 9. For more information, click here.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com