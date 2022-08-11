BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Experienced Trader in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in Glander's Tønsberg or Oslo offices. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Bunker Holding subsidiary Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire an experienced marine fuels trader in either Tønsberg or Oslo.

The company is looking for candidates with four or five years of relevant experience and a strong understanding of Norwegian as well as fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil within the shipping industry

Initiate contact with new clients and establish good relationships

Expand and nurture existing customer relationships

Negotiate prices and deliver services based on agreed terms

Identify business opportunities and support business development activities

Understand customer requirements, provide guidance, and close deals

For more information, click here.