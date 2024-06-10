Ammonia's GHG Reducing Credentials Confirmed: Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia research: using latest primary data. File Image / Pixabay.

Ammonia as bunker fuel can cut greenhouse gas emissions from a ship by around two-thirds compared to oil-derived marine fuels.

According to a new study commissioned by the Society for Gas as Marine Fuel (SGMF), the report found that GHG reductions of up to 61% are achieveable with the alternative marine fuel.

The assessment was made on a well-to-wake basis and was conducted according to International Organization for Standardization standards, the SGMF said.

"We are confident this work will provide the International Maritime Organisation with solid information that will contribute to its regulatory decisions," Mark Bell, the society's general manager, said.

The research used primary data to assess the main types of marine engines and global sources of supply. GHG emissions from the supply chains as well as emissions released during the onboard combustion process have been included in the analysis, according to a SGMF statement.

Ammonia is one of a number of alternative marine fuels under consideration by ship operators.