Wartsila to Upgrade Wasaline Hybrid Ferry with Bigger Battery Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel vessel seeks to improve fuel efficiency further with a bigger battery capacity. Image Credit: Wartsila

Marine engine builder Wartsila has secured a contract to significantly expand the battery capacity of Wasaline's ROPAX ferry Aurora Botnia, lifting it from 2.2 MWh to 12.6 MWh.

This upgrade will make the vessel the world's largest marine battery hybrid in operation, Wartsila said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The order, booked in the third quarter of 2025, will see Wartsila act as electrical integrator for the project, which is scheduled for commissioning in early 2026.

The scope includes delivery of an energy management system and upgrades to the ferry's power drives and control integration.

The Aurora Botnia has been operating since 2021 with dual-fuel LNG engines and batteries.

Increasing the battery capacity sixfold is expected to reduce fuel consumption and emissions further.

"In this, our close cooperation with Wärtsilä is an essential element that benefits not only both our companies, and we can see that our cooperation sets standards for the whole marine sector," Peter Ståhlberg, managing director at Wasaline, said.

The ferry operates between Finland's Vaasa and Umea in Sweden.

"Our latest contribution will optimise the ship's operations even further, creating fuel savings and a significant reduction in emissions," Roger Holm, Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation, said.