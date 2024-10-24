INTERVIEW: TFG Marine Targets 80% of Barges Fitted With MFMs by End-2025

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Dam is global head of bunkering at TFG Marine. Image Credit: Kenneth Dam / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is aiming to have at least 80% of its barges fitted with mass flow meters by the end of 2025.

The company had MFMs on 60% of its delivery fleet as of the third quarter of this year, Kenneth Dam, global head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said in an interview with Ship & Bunker.

"Achieving 100% of our vessels being fitted with MFMs is not feasible due to the exchange of vessels in the fleet and the limitations of certain barges," Dam said.

"Realistically, our goal is to reach 80-85% by the end of 2025."

The company has been a strong advocate of the use of MFMs in bunkering around the world. Earlier this year it announced a new physical supply operation at the Omani port of Sohar, and that port has followed Singapore in making the measurement systems mandatory for bunker operations.

The company argues the ISO 22192 standard should be used as the main benchmark for MFM regulation, to ensure the systems are being used correctly.

"There's a growing interest in mass flow meters at ports globally; this development is gaining traction and becoming the new standard," Dam said.

"For instance, Singapore has implemented MFMs, and MFMs are also coming to the ARA region, where Antwerp and Rotterdam will make MFMs mandatory from 2026, and ARA is the second-largest global bunker hub.

"The Port of Sohar has adopted MFMs from 2025 to provide an alternative to Fujairah, and now Fujairah is considering this technology as well, as they have reached out to us for insights.

"When the largest global hubs begin exploring MFMs, it's only a matter of time before other major ports follow suit."

Developing Sohar

The company is keen to position Sohar as a significant alternative Middle Eastern hub to Fujairah.

"Our message to bunker suppliers not currently active in the Fujairah market is clear: we encourage you to meet the standards that your clients demand," Dam said.

"If you don't, alternatives to Fujairah such as Sohar will become more and volumes will leave Fujairah.

"We are actively involved in drafting legislation in Sohar and participating in an industry working group to establish the right standards.

"This initiative has been confirmed and will proceed based on these standards similar to Singapore."

The firm is also open to other suppliers joining the Sohar market.

"We do not view our role in Sohar as exclusive," Dam said.

"We welcome competition that meets the required levels of transparency and compliance.

"As services become more sophisticated compared to Fujairah, we expect to see a shift in volume toward Sohar.

"We are already handling a significant volume there and are looking to expand our capacity."

LNG Bunkering

The company is also considering joining the global LNG bunkering market, Dam said.

This market has been growing rapidly, with the container segment in particular taking on significant amounts of dual-fuelled tonnage capable of running on gas.

"Like many companies, we are exploring the opportunities of entering the LNG bunker market," Dam said.

