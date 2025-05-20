Wasaline's Ferry to Get World-First Dual Battery System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The upgrade will increase the vessel's energy storage capacity sixfold. Image Credit: Foreship

Shipping firm Wasaline's LNG dual-fuel vessel - Aurora Botnia - is set to become the first ferry in the world to use a dual-chemistry battery system.

In April, Wasaline announced plans to increase the ferry's onboard battery capacity.

Naval architecture and engineering consultancy Foreship will provide technical and strategic support in the upgrade, the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The vessel will be fitted with two types of batteries: nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) for high power and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) for energy density and safety.

This hybrid solution will boost the battery capacity from 2.2 MWh to 12.6 MWh, enabling the ferry to cover up to 20% of its total energy demand with stored electric power.

The upgrade aims to reduce annual CO2 emissions by up to 23% by allowing the LNG engines to operate more efficiently and minimising fuel use. Additionally, the ferry already uses shore power when docked, reducing emissions while at port.

The upgrades are expected to be finished next year.