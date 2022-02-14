BUNKER JOBS: Global Trading Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Imperium has not named the hiring company for the role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A global trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Denmark.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search advertised the role in a post on its website on Monday, without naming the hiring company. Imperium describes the firm as a global trading house headquartered in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience trading marine fuels and an established network of suppliers, shipowners and operators, traders and brokers.

The advertisement lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for trading marine fuels/bunkers globally with a focus on promoting the group's services to European customers and suppliers

customers and suppliers Lead the trading and marketing business to expand the group's trading activities across NWE , Mediterranean and Scandinavia primarily

, and primarily Responsible for promoting the company's physical locations across Asia to European and global shipowners, operators, traders, brokers within the market

Sourcing marine fuels, bunkers, MGO, LSFO, fuel oil etc within Europe, building supplier relations to increase procurement efficiency within the region

Provide transparent and bespoke trading and supply strategies for customers within the marine fuel/bunker market

Negotiate contract and spot trades and purchases of marine fuel/gasoil/bunkers/lubricants

For more information, click here.