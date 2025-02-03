Shipergy Hires Michael Stig Nielsen as Chief Commercial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nielsen is joining Shipergy as CCO in London as of this month. Image Credit: Shipergy

Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy has hired Michael Stig Nielsen as its new chief commercial officer.

Nielsen is joining Shipergy as CCO in London as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Nielsen had previously served as chief commercial officer for Sonan Bunkers in London from December 2023 to November 2024, with a company source saying at the time his departure was over 'internal differences of opinion regarding the future direction of the company'.

He had previously worked as commercial director in Northwest Europe for World Fuel Services, as well as managing director of its Norwegian physical supply unit Norse Bunker, until February 2023, having worked in various roles for the US-based firm since 2002.

"In his new role, Michael will lead Shipergy's global commercial operations, focusing on scaling the company's revenues," Shipergy said in its statement.

"He will elevate trading performance across all regions, and strengthen client engagement with Shipergy's innovative tech solutions.

"Michael's leadership will be central to optimizing the company's growth strategy while maintaining a strong emphasis on profitability and sustainability."