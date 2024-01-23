EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Office Administrator in Greece
Tuesday January 23, 2024
The role is based in the company's Athens office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner
Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire an office administrator for its Athens office.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of relevant experience, fluent Russian and preferably fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Keeping our office all set up, looking nice, clean and an effective place to work at
- Communication with the stakeholders to solve office space-related problems
- Support and guide our employees and visitors
- Make sure we have everything we might need to keep people happy at the office, starting from the stationery and equipment to coffee
- Support Chief Accountant in daily bookkeeping tasks
- Other ad-hoc tasks
For more information, click here.