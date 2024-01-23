BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Office Administrator in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Athens office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire an office administrator for its Athens office.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of relevant experience, fluent Russian and preferably fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Keeping our office all set up, looking nice, clean and an effective place to work at

Communication with the stakeholders to solve office space-related problems

Support and guide our employees and visitors

Make sure we have everything we might need to keep people happy at the office, starting from the stationery and equipment to coffee

Support Chief Accountant in daily bookkeeping tasks

Other ad-hoc tasks

For more information, click here.