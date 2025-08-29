Axpo Adopts FuelBoss Digital Service for LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ofiniti's FuelBoss platform will help streamline Axpo’s bunkering operations. Image Credit: Ofiniti

Energy services company Axpo Group has adopted Ofiniti's FuelBoss platform to digitalise its LNG bunkering operations.

The integration of the platform will streamline Axpo’s scheduling, delivery execution and electronic issuing of documentation, Ofiniti said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“Operating in the Mediterranean requires efficiency and reliability," Daniele Corti, Head of Small-Scale LNG at Axpo, said.

“By adopting FuelBoss, we gain both - reducing manual work, improving transparency, and supporting our growth in small-scale LNG.”

“Their adoption is a testament to the platform’s ability to serve diverse stakeholders - from traders to operators to shipowners - across Europe and beyond.” Martin Christian Wold, VP Business Development at Ofiniti, noted.