Attacks on Civilian Ships in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Fall

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping in Black Sea: Fewer attacks. File Image / Pixabay.

No casualty incidents to do with civilian ships caught up in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have been reported since June, according to a ship data provider.

From the start of the Russian invasion in late February, 17 civilian ships have been attacked, Lloyd's List Intelligence said.

These attacks were mainly instigated by Russia against ships near or docked at Ukrainian ports.

One ship, the Moldova-flagged chemical tanker Millennial Spirit, was hit early in the conflict forcing the crew to jump ship.

The crewless vessel reportedly came under fire again on 7 July as it was drifting in Ukrainian territorial waters, according to LLI.

The ship has diesel fuel remaining on board, the report said.

The shipping database equasis records the vessel's status as a total loss.