BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Credit Risk Manager in Tallinn

Monday February 6, 2023

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a credit risk manager in Tallinn.

The company is looking for candidates with credit risk evaluation skills and at least three years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Development and implementation of the credit risk management policy and procedures within the company
  • Support of the management and employees in credit risk-related matters
  • Credit risk standing assessment for existing and new counterparties
  • Monitoring and assessing existing counterparties, maintaining, and updating the databases
  • Utilization of the data to build risk segmentation and mitigation strategies

