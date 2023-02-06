EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Credit Risk Manager in Tallinn
Monday February 6, 2023
The role is based in the firm's Tallinn office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner
Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a credit risk manager in Tallinn.
The company is looking for candidates with credit risk evaluation skills and at least three years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Development and implementation of the credit risk management policy and procedures within the company
- Support of the management and employees in credit risk-related matters
- Credit risk standing assessment for existing and new counterparties
- Monitoring and assessing existing counterparties, maintaining, and updating the databases
- Utilization of the data to build risk segmentation and mitigation strategies
