BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Credit Risk Manager in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Tallinn office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a credit risk manager in Tallinn.

The company is looking for candidates with credit risk evaluation skills and at least three years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Development and implementation of the credit risk management policy and procedures within the company

Support of the management and employees in credit risk-related matters

Credit risk standing assessment for existing and new counterparties

Monitoring and assessing existing counterparties, maintaining, and updating the databases

Utilization of the data to build risk segmentation and mitigation strategies

