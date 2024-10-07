Ship Efficiency, Carbon tax, Fuel Standard all Vital to Reach 2030 GHG Goals, say NGOs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: efficiency. File Image / Pixabay.

Non-governmental organisations grouped around the Clean Shipping Coalition have expressed concern over the revision of the International Martime Organistion's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) on ship efficiency standards.

According to coalition president Delaine McCullough, "failure to maximise the efficiency of the sector immediately will put the goal of cutting emissions by 30% by 2030 in serious jeopardy".

The measure together with a fuel standard and carbon levy form the bedrock of the IMO's strategy to curtail greenhouse emissions from shipping.

"The levy, fuel standard and efficiency measures are equally important and need to be treated as such by negotiators and the IMO," McCullough said.

However, the coalition had reason to be positive on progress towards agreement on a carbon levy.

"We saw encouraging signs of a rapidly growing number of IMO member states coming together around the universal GHG emission levy, including efforts by states to combine several options into one," McCullough noted.

The Marine Environment Protection Committee's eighty-second meeting ended last week. MEPC84 set for October next year is when measures to curtail GHG emissions from the maritime sector will be adopted.